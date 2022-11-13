ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Shah Afridi produces Wasim Akram-esque inswing to outfox Alex Hales

Shaheen started the proceedings with the new ball for Pakistan and swung the ball both ways right from the start, However, he was to unleash his best delivery on the last ball to dismiss opposition’s ace batter. The left-handed pacer bowled a good length delivery and it sharply cut back in beating Alex Hales before it hit his pad and rattled the middle stump. With the sharp movement and the rapid pace of Shaheen’s delivery, Hales failed to get his bat in line.