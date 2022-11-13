 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Shah Afridi produces Wasim Akram-esque inswing to outfox Alex Hales

Alex Hales scored just one run in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:59 PM

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one the most fearsome fast bowlers in world cricket because of his ability to trouble the best batters by swinging the ball both ways. The 22-year-old displayed his brilliance in the T20 World Cup final once again by bowling a superb swinging delivery to dismiss Alex Hales.

Despite chasing a paltry target of 138, England suffered an early blow on Sunday in the final of the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Alex Hales, who has been providing blistering starts to the team from the last couple of matches, failed to tackle Shaheen Shah Afridi’s venomous inswinger. 

Shaheen started the proceedings with the new ball for Pakistan and swung the ball both ways right from the start, However, he was to unleash his best delivery on the last ball to dismiss opposition’s ace batter. The left-handed pacer bowled a good length delivery and it sharply cut back in beating Alex Hales before it hit his pad and rattled the middle stump. With the sharp movement and the rapid pace of Shaheen’s delivery, Hales failed to get his bat in line. 

Shaheen’s supremacy with the ball and the amount of movement he put on the ball reminded the spectators of the Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who is widely regarded as the ‘Sultan of the Swing’ in cricket fraternity. Twitteratis were quick to take note of the incident and they showered praise on Shaheen.  

