ICC World T20 | Want Pakistan to win, not England, proclaims Shane Watson

Today at 12:46 PM
Shane Watson has admitted that he wants Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy by beating England in the final on Sunday. The Aussie all-rounder has also remarked Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been in stupendous form lately, will ‘prove to be crucial for Pakistan’ in the summit clash.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is all set to host the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, where in-form Pakistan will be up against dominant England. The contest is supposed to be a fascinating one for the viewers if only rain does not interrupt it. While England boast of having a strong batting unit, led by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, Pakistan have a potent bowling attack, comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, and Shadab Khan.
Ahead of the contest, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson proclaimed his thought publicly that he would like Pakistan to emerge victorious in the end. At the same time, Watson predicted Shaheen Shah Afridi to shine on the big occasion in order to help his side to glory.
"I want Pakistan to win, not England. However, it will be a challenge for Pakistan to win today. They should not think about how they got here; today's match is important,” Watson said, as quoted by Geo.tv. “Shaheen Shah Afridi will prove to be crucial for Pakistan.”
At the time of writing, there is no chance of rain in the final at the MCG.
