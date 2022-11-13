ICC World T20 | Want Pakistan to win, not England, proclaims Shane Watson

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is all set to host the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, where in-form Pakistan will be up against dominant England. The contest is supposed to be a fascinating one for the viewers if only rain does not interrupt it. While England boast of having a strong batting unit, led by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, Pakistan have a potent bowling attack, comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, and Shadab Khan.