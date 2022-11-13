IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans trade Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders

Today at 11:44 AM
In a recent development, Gujarat Titans have traded their key pacer Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2023. Ferguson played a key role in Gujarat’s winning campaign in 2022 taking 12 wickets at 8.96 while Gurbaz warmed the bench.
With the IPL 2023 expected to start within a span of six months the franchises have started to figure out their team combinations and dynamics. The trade window for the next season will close on November 15 and so the teams have to submit the list of retained players by then. Jason Behrendorff was the first player to be traded in the window and Lockie Fergsuon and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have followed suit.
Gujarat Titans have traded Lockie Fergsuon and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the next season. Fergsuon was the key pacer for GT in their title campaign this year taking 12 wickets with an economy of 8.96. He often troubled the opposition batters with his sheer pace. His trade was a surprising move considering his role in the team.Rahmanullah Gurbaz haven’t played any of the games in IPL 2022 and warmed the bench throughout the season.
With the trading window to be closed in two days, there will be more trades on the card.
🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022
