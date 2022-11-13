Nigar Sultana Joty to continue captain Bangladesh women in New Zealand tour

Bangladesh squad will leave the country on November 24 and will play a one-day practice match on November 28. After that, their T20I series will begin on December 2 and will run till December 7. Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown will host the matches. The three ODIs between the two teams are scheduled for December 11, 14, and 17, to be played in Wellington, Napier, and Hamilton.