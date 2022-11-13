Nigar Sultana Joty to continue captain Bangladesh women in New Zealand tour

Today at 1:14 PM
Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 17-member squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand, starting December 2. Nigar Sultana Joty will continue to lead the Tigress while Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, and Jahanara Alam are the other notable players who have made the cut.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday confirmed their 17-member squad for the tour of New Zealand next month when they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. These matches will be part of the International Cricket Council's Women's Future Tours Program.
Bangladesh squad will leave the country on November 24 and will play a one-day practice match on November 28. After that, their T20I series will begin on December 2 and will run till December 7. Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown will host the matches. The three ODIs between the two teams are scheduled for December 11, 14, and 17, to be played in Wellington, Napier, and Hamilton.
Following their three-week stay, the Bangladesh squad will return to home a day after the conclusion of the ODI series.
Here’s the Bangladesh squad for the New Zealand tour: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Sharmin Akter Supta, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Islam Trishna, Marufa Akter, Rabeya, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas
