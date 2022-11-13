T20 Cricket is not Ravichandran Ashwin’s cup of tea, remarks Danish Kaneria

India were bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi final on Thursday. Hardik Pandya’s batting in the first innings helped India reach a competitive target but the failure of the bowlers to pick a single wicket made the chase pretty easy for England. Rohit Sharma and Co. were blasted for the dismal performance in the knockout game and one of the reasons was the spinners not performing up to the mark.