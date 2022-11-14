AUS vs SA 2022 | Rassie van der Dussen returns to South Africa squad for Australia Tests

Today at 2:40 PM
Rassie van der Dussen has been included in South Africa’s 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series in Australia, set to begin on December 17 in Brisbane. Gerald Coetzee, who had an excellent domestic season, has earned his maiden Test call-up while Theunis de Bruyn has been recalled.
Rassie van der Dussen, who missed the entire T20 World Cup due to a finger injury, has returned to the mix. Keshav Maharaj, who sustained a low-grade groin muscle injury at the T20 World Cup, has recovered as well. Dean Elgar will continue to lead the side, while 22-year-old Gerald Coetzee, who has taken 40 wickets at an average of 28.82 and a career-best 4-47 in his 13 first-class matches thus far, has earned his maiden Test call-up.
South Africa’s squad will depart for Australia on December 1 and will play an unofficial four-day match against Cricket Australia XI from December 9 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
South Africa Test squad: Dean Elgar (C), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo.
