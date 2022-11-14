AUS vs SA 2022 | Rassie van der Dussen returns to South Africa squad for Australia Tests

Rassie van der Dussen, who missed the entire T20 World Cup due to a finger injury, has returned to the mix. Keshav Maharaj, who sustained a low-grade groin muscle injury at the T20 World Cup, has recovered as well. Dean Elgar will continue to lead the side, while 22-year-old Gerald Coetzee, who has taken 40 wickets at an average of 28.82 and a career-best 4-47 in his 13 first-class matches thus far, has earned his maiden Test call-up.