Didn’t understand why Babar Azam showed no trust in Mohammad Nawaz since defeat to India, remarks Mohammad Amir

Pakistan’s fairytale turnaround at the T20 World Cup came to an end following their five-wicket defeat against England on Sunday in the final of the tournament at the MCG. The Men in Green, batting first, could only muster 137/8, with Shan Masood top-scoring with a 28-ball 38. Despite that, they staged a valiant bowling performance till the 15th over before Shaheen Shah Afridi walked off the field due to an injury. However, Iftikhar Ahmad’s five balls conceded 13 runs in the 16th over, which turned the tide for England to reach glory in the 19th over.