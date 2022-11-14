Didn’t understand why Babar Azam showed no trust in Mohammad Nawaz since defeat to India, remarks Mohammad Amir

Today at 2:04 PM
Mohammad Amir has slammed Babar Azam for his decisions regarding Mohammad Nawaz at the World T20, where Pakistan finished as runners-up following a defeat to England. The former Pakistani pacer mentioned how Babar did not use Nawaz at all since he was hammered against India in the tournament opener.
Pakistan’s fairytale turnaround at the T20 World Cup came to an end following their five-wicket defeat against England on Sunday in the final of the tournament at the MCG. The Men in Green, batting first, could only muster 137/8, with Shan Masood top-scoring with a 28-ball 38. Despite that, they staged a valiant bowling performance till the 15th over before Shaheen Shah Afridi walked off the field due to an injury. However, Iftikhar Ahmad’s five balls conceded 13 runs in the 16th over, which turned the tide for England to reach glory in the 19th over.
Following the defeat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who made little impact throughout the tournament, was criticized by Mohammad Amir. The former Pakistani left-armer mentioned Babar failed to utilize Mohammad Nawaz in the tournament, which cost them heavily. Notably, Babar brought Iftikhar into the attack instead of Nawaz in the 16th over when Shaheen walked off the field after bowling a single ball in the 16th over.
“Our bowling has been the best in this tournament, no one could attack us. But yes, I can’t understand Nawaz’s case. Pehle match ke baad dressing room me video ban rahi hai ki tujhe fikar nahi karni, tu mera match-winner hai. Uske baad poore tournament laga hi nahi vo batsman khel raha hai ya bowler khel raha hai. (After the match against India, there was a video made in the dressing room where Babar called Nawaz a match-winner. But after that, it was hard to judge whether he played as a batter or a bowler),” Amir told 24 News HD.
“Ya toh aapko apne players pe trust nahi hai, ye sirf kehne ki hi baat hai (It simply shows that you don’t trust your player). If you’re saying something, you should act on it. Nawaz bowls the first over in PSL. He has won matches on his own. He could’ve done something today. I couldn’t understand the decision.”
