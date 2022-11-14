ICC announces hosts of U19 World Cups until 2027, Sri Lanka awarded 2024 edition

The International Cricket Council has decided upon the countries that will be hosting the U-19 marquee events between 2024 and 2027 through a competitive bidding process under the guidance of a sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden. All of their recommendations were accepted following a review of the countries that had placed the bids after which the hosts were announced.

Sri Lanka will be hosting the 2024 U-19 World Cup while the next edition in 2026 will be played in Namibia and Zimbabwe. As for the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, Malaysia and Thailand will play co-hosts in 2025 before the marquee event moves to Bangladesh and Nepal two years later.

The council also revealed the qualification process for the 2027 World Cup set to be held in the African contingent of South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. A total of 14 teams will feature in the competition, of which eight will gain automatic qualification as per the rankings on a cut-off date to be specified later while South Africa and Zimbabwe qualify directly as full-member hosts. The remaining four teams will get a chance to earn their spots through the Global Qualifier series.

As for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, eight teams will get automatic entry, six of which will be decided by their performances in the upcoming edition next year. The other two spots will be filled as per the rankings unless Bangladesh are not among the top six at the 2023 tournament since they are bound to qualify on account of being the hosts.