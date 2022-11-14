ICC World T20 | Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav bear India's flag in tournament's Most Valuable Team

England had four players included in the squad, the most of any team surpassing the two of India and Pakistan. Winning skipper Jos Buttler was handed both the leadership role and the gloves with opening partner Alex Hales for company. The two etched history in the semi-final against India with the highest-ever partnership in tournament history and ended up amongst the top five run scorers for the event. The other two representatives were Sam Curran, who was also named player of the tournament for a stunning tally of 13 wickets, including three in the final, and the tournament's fastest bowler Mark Wood even though he missed the knockout stage with injury.