ICC World T20 | Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav bear India's flag in tournament's Most Valuable Team

Two Indian players found their place in the team of the tournament XI released by ICC in the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, the two highest run-getters of the event. England had the most representation with four of their players while Hardik Pandya was named as the reserve player.
The International Cricket Council on Sunday revealed the Most Valuable Team of the ICC World T20 2022 after England ran away triumphant against Pakistan in a well-fought final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
England had four players included in the squad, the most of any team surpassing the two of India and Pakistan. Winning skipper Jos Buttler was handed both the leadership role and the gloves with opening partner Alex Hales for company. The two etched history in the semi-final against India with the highest-ever partnership in tournament history and ended up amongst the top five run scorers for the event. The other two representatives were Sam Curran, who was also named player of the tournament for a stunning tally of 13 wickets, including three in the final, and the tournament's fastest bowler Mark Wood even though he missed the knockout stage with injury.
India, meanwhile, had three of their top performers as well albeit only two could make it to the first XI. The top-order duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who ended as the top two run-getters at the World T20 with 296 and 239 runs respectively, were obvious slot ins while Hardik Pandya was named the 12th man for his all-round contributions in crucial games. The 29-year-old ended up with 128 runs and eight wickets to his name.
Finalists Pakistan had all-rounder Shadab Khan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi holding the flag for them. New Zealand's Glenn Phillips was the only Kiwi having recorded one of the two centuries in the entire tournament in a stunning blitz against Australia while Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza continued his hot streak of awards by earning himself a place in the lineup. Proteas Anrich Nortje completed the lineup courtesy of accumulating 11 scalps at an average of 8.54.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikander Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Anrich Nortje, Shaheen Shah Afridi; 12th man: Hardik Pandya
