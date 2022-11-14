KKR’s Sam Billings to miss IPL 2023 ‘to focus on longer format’

Sam Billings won’t be playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season to focus on red-ball cricket in the upcoming summer. The 31-year-old, who scored 169 runs in his eight innings at a strike rate of 122.46 last season, confirmed his ‘tough decision’ on Monday via a social media post.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders ! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future,” Billings added.

Billings' best score for KKR, a 24-ball 36, came in the final match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants, where they fell short by two runs chasing 211.

KKR have already traded in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans, the winners of IPL 2022. Billings’ announcement meant KKR’s decision to acquire Gurbaz must have come after they got the news from the Englishman himself. All ten IPL teams have until 5 pm IST on Tuesday to announce their retention list. The auction, meanwhile, is scheduled for December 23 in Kochi.