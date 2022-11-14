New Zealand youngsters must take the mantle in this aging team, reckons Ross Taylor

Despite beginning with a thumping 89-run win against the hosts and then-reigning champions Australia, New Zealand’s dream to lift the elusive World Cup title ended in Australia following their seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the tournament. They finished at the top of Group 1, with seven points and a superior net run rate to Australia and England, but failed to deliver when it mattered the most.

In his recent column for the ICC , former New Zealand player Ross Taylor wrote it was a mixed campaign for the Black Caps, who showed glimpses of positivity in some stages. However, Taylor also explained why their youngsters need to step up now because the squad’s average age is already an area of concern.

“As New Zealand, we always punch above our weight and there weren’t really many pundits tipping us to get through the Super 12 stage and reach the final four. The semifinal against Pakistan was just a game too far for this team. The Black Caps didn’t have a great build-up but the way they played in that first game and the margin they beat Australia set the tone," Taylor wrote to the ICC.

“... A lot of the guys will be 35, or 36 and that’s not old — believe me! But in New Zealand cricket we don’t have the benefit of paying our players a lot of money, so they start making different decisions in their careers. Glenn Phillips didn’t come off against Pakistan but he would have to be the standout player of the tournament from a New Zealand perspective. It’s an aging team, so you need the likes of Glenn and Finn Allen, some of the younger players to take the mantle when these older guys do finally hang up their boots.”