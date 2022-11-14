Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket, reveals David Warner

David Warner has stated when the time comes to retire he will be giving up red-ball cricket first, and the day could just be one year in the future. The opener, however, reasserted his future in limited-overs cricket, stating he will be around at least till the next edition of the World T20.

David Warner has expressed he is considering bringing the curtains down to what has been an illustrious career in the near future. The Australian opener is one of the all-format successes in modern cricket and has been a key player for his country for over a decade.

Warner has nearly 350 international games and over 16,500 runs to his name, with the all-whites bringing him the most success. However, the 36-year-old has stated he will give up the game's longest format first considering two major events are lined up in limited-overs cricket over the next couple of years.

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off. Because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup is next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it's amazing," he was quoted saying on Triple M's Deadset Legends.

Warner has represented the Kangaroos 99 times in T20Is and is one of the highest run-getters in the format's history with 11,080 runs to his name across all T20s. However, the New South Wales batter failed to make a mark in the recently concluded World T20, managing just 44 runs in four innings at the marquee event. Nevertheless, Warner asserted confidence in his abilities and the will to play in the World T20 2024 in the USA and the Caribbean.

"T20 cricket - I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024. For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for," he added.

Warner was thought to be in line for Australia's ODI captaincy following fellow opener Aaron Finch's retirement but the ban placed on him for leadership roles prevented him from taking over the mantle. Even so, the batter is still hopeful of Cricket Australia's code being rewritten and the restrictions on him being revoked as talks of Aaron Finch departing T20Is heat up.

"It's about my knowledge of the game and passing it down to younger kids [as a captain]. When I am playing in the Big Bash [for Sydney Thunder] ... That can help someone like Jason Sangha. And other guys around me. If they're willing to learn and I get the opportunity to actually captain again, I think it would be great for them," Warner concluded on the matter.