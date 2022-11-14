Report | KKR stave off IPL 2023 by roping in Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals

This would be Thakur's fifth franchise in the Indian Premier League despite having played just seven seasons in the competition so far. The 31-year-old made his debut for the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab before being traded to the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017. Used strictly as a bowler by the outfit, Thakur took 11 wickets for them at a decent economy of 8.25, thereby earning the attention of the Chennai Super Kings. It was here that Thakur truly thrived under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, including finishing as their leading wicket-taker in 2021 with 21 scalps leading them to the title. For the 2022 season, Delhi Capitals bought the player in the auction for a whopping INR 10.75 crores.