Report | Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Pakistan’s England, New Zealand series at home after ‘aggravating knee injury’

During the final, at the MCG, Afridi ran in from long-off to take a sharp catch, sending Harry Brook back to the pavilion. However, he slid low to hold onto the chance in the process, and his knee seemed to collapse. The youngster seemed to be in severe pain and had to go off the field during the 13th over. Babar Azam handed him the ball for the 15th over once he returned, but the 22-year-old could not carry on after hurting himself.