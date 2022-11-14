Report | Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Pakistan’s England, New Zealand series at home after ‘aggravating knee injury’

Today at 4:15 PM
As per ESPNCricinfo, Shaheen Shah Afridi will miss Pakistan’s upcoming two series against England and New Zealand. The 22-year-old injured himself during the Men's T20 World Cup final against England on Sunday, which aggravated the knee injury that he had recovered from ahead of the tournament.
According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of Pakistan’s home series against England and New Zealand, between December 2022 and January 2023. Ahead of the World Cup, the 22-year-old speedster had been out of action for three-and-a-half months for treatment and recovery following a knee injury he had picked up while fielding in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July. Having recovered in time for the marquee event, the pacer sustained a further blow at the same sport during the recent Men's T20 World Cup final at the MCG.
“Pakistan are facing the prospect of losing Shaheen Shah Afridi for a longish spell. He is likely to miss the home series against England and New Zealand, between December 2022 and January 2023, after injuring himself during the Men's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday,” an ESPNCricinfo report read.
During the final, at the MCG, Afridi ran in from long-off to take a sharp catch, sending Harry Brook back to the pavilion. However, he slid low to hold onto the chance in the process, and his knee seemed to collapse. The youngster seemed to be in severe pain and had to go off the field during the 13th over. Babar Azam handed him the ball for the 15th over once he returned, but the 22-year-old could not carry on after hurting himself.
“His right knee is currently in a brace. Afridi will fly back home via Dubai with the rest of the Pakistan squad today,” Cricinfo added.
The report further said that Haris Rauf, one of Pakistan’s most fearsome fast bowlers, is set to make his debut in red-ball cricket in Shaheen’s absence.
