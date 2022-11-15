Fixing happened in Pakistan cricket because of players’ career concerns, opines Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad made a bold statement in a recent interview on Cricket Pakistan. Miandad mentioned they used to play County cricket during their times, but there is no certainty that the current bunch of players from their country has the opportunity to take part in the same. In fact, the 65-year-old further came up with his opinion that Amir, Asif, and Butt had to get involved in the spot-fixing only because they were scared of their future in cricket.