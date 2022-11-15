IPL 2023 | All squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Last season’s runner-ups were arguably the strongest side on paper, and quite expectedly, they did not need to change much. While there were multiple reports about Devdutt Padikkal’s future at the franchise, it all has been removed after their decision to retain him. Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler will continue to lead their batting unit, while Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL 2022’s Purple Cap winner, will remain their primary weapon among bowlers. Yet, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dusse were the only well-known names who had to part ways. As a result, they will have the least purse at the upcoming mini-auction on December 23.