IPL 2023 | Chennai Super Kings updated squad and release list

After dominating IPL over the years, Chennai Super Kings will be looking forward to overcoming last year’s struggle and registering a title win. The Yellow Army have released Ambati Rayudu, who struggled with 274 runs from 11 innings at an average of 24.90, striking at 122.32. The franchise have also released Adam Milne who appeared just in a single game for the team last season. Besides, Robin Uthappa is amongst the list of released players after announcing his retirement earlier this year.