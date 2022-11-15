 user tracker image

IPL 2023 | Chennai Super Kings updated squad and release list

CSK finished seventh in the points table of IPL 2022

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:37 PM

After having one of their worst seasons of all time with only four victories from 14 matches, CSK are looking forward to rebuilding the team. With an aim to bounce back in the upcoming season, MS Dhoni and Co. have released Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan among six others in the trade window.

After dominating IPL over the years, Chennai Super Kings will be looking forward to overcoming last year’s struggle and registering a title win. The Yellow Army have released Ambati Rayudu, who struggled with 274 runs from 11 innings at an average of 24.90, striking at 122.32. The franchise have also released Adam Milne who appeared just in a single game for the team last season. Besides, Robin Uthappa is amongst the list of released players after announcing his retirement earlier this year. 

CSK have also retained Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the next season as they will be relying on him to contribute with all-round skills to script a title run. Predictably, they have also retained Deepak Chahar, who missed the entire IPL 2022 due to an injury.

CSK Retained Players 

MS Dhoni (12 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 crore), Devon Conway (1 crore), Subranshu Senapati (20 lakh), Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Shivam Dube (4 crore), Dwaine Pretorius (50 lakh), Deepak Chahar (14 crore), Tushar Deshpande (20 lakh), Maheesh Theekshana (70 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1.5 crore), Simarjeet Singh (20 lakh), Mitchell Santner (1.9 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (1.2 crore), 

CSK Released Players

Robin Uthappa (2 crore), C Hari Nishanth (20 lakh), N Jagadeesan (20 lakh), Dwayne Bravo (4.40 crore), KM Asif (20 lakh), Adam Milne (1.9 crore), Chris Jordan (3.6 crore), K Bhaghat Varma (20 lakh)

CSK Available Purse for 2023 Auction

 INR 20.45 crore

