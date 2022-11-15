IPL 2023 | Delhi Capitals updated squad and release list

Today at 6:41 PM
Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant last season, had a sub par performance and ended the campaign with a mid-table finish. The franchise have decided to release Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, and KS Bharat ahead of the 2023 IPL auction.
Delhi Capitals (DC) started off the trade window by trading Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders while receiving Aman Khan in return. DC are already a well settled team and so there might be only a few changes after releasing four ahead of the upcoming season.
They have retained Mitchell Marsh who plays an important role with his all-round skills. He contributed with 251 runs from eight innings at an average of 31.37. DC have also retained explosive opener Prithvi Shaw as he provided them with solid starts at the top last season scoring 283 runs at a strike rate of 152.97.
DC Retained Players
Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), David Warner (6.25 crore), Yash Dhull (50 lakh), Rovman Powell (2.80 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Mitchell Marsh (6.5 crore), Sarfaraz Khan (20 lakh), Lalit Yadav (65 lakh), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore), Mustafizur Rehman (2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (2 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 crore), Syed Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 crore), Chetan Sakariya (4.2 crore), Pravin Dubey (50 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (20 lakh)
DC Released Players
Ashwin Hebbar (20 lakh), KS Bharat (2 crore), Mandeep Singh (1.1 crore), Tim Siefert (50 lakh), Shardul Thakur (10.75 crore) traded to KKR,
DC Available Purse for 2023 Auction
INR 19.45 crore
