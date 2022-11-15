IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Today at 6:47 PM
Gujarat TItans’ shrewd campaign at the auctions last year saw them acquire some of the biggest Indian names that eventually led them all the way to the title. The franchise chose to put faith in players regardless of their past exploits at the IPL and will be eyeing a rare repeat in 2023.
Gujarat Titans made waves in their debut season in the Indian Premier League, showcasing their class from the word go and refusing to stop until they emerged as the champions. Led by the ever-enigmatic Hardik Pandya, the Titans topped the table with 10 wins in 14 games and then racked up two commanding victories over the Rajasthan Royals in the knockouts to cap off the title run. With their skipper in the form of his life, the Titans have all the reasons to be optimistic about replicating their success in the upcoming season.
A big blow to the franchise has been the loss of Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson who returned decent numbers last season and proved his class again at the recently concluded World T20. He, along with Afghan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, have made their way to the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the latter failing to feature in even a single game in the last campaign. Among Indians, Varun Aaron has been let go after he failed to impress in his two showings for the team last season, conceding runs at over 10 an over.
Other players that were released by the franchise are Gurkeerat Singh, Dominic Drakes and Jason Roy.
As for those retained, all eyes will once again be on X-factor Rashid Khan, valued at 15 crores, who with his baffling leg-spin and power hitting at the death has all the minerals to claim the title of the world’s best T20I player. However, one player that of late has looked to challenge him on that front is skipper Hardik Pandya himself, thus fittingly carrying the same value heading into the 2023 season. The onus will also be on Shubman Gill to perform up-top and dismiss concerns over his strike rate, given a stupendous price tag of 8 crores.
Gujarat Titans Retained Players
Shubman Gill (8 crore), Abhinav Satrangani (2.6 crore), David Miller (3 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 crore), Matthew Wade (2.4 crore), , Hardik Pandya (15 crore), Rahul Tewatia (9 crore), Vijay Shankar (1.4 crore), Rashid Khan(15 crore), Mohammed Shami (6.25 crore), Noor Ahmed (30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (3 crore), Jayant Yadav (1.7 crore), Darshan Nalkande (20 lakh), Yash Dayal (3.2 crore), Alzarri Joseph (2.4 crore), Pradeep Sangwan (20 lakh), B Sai Sudarshan (20 lakh)
Gujarat Titans Released Players
Lockie Ferguson (10 crore), Jason Roy (2 crore), Dominic Drakes (1.1 crore), Varun Aaron (50 lakh), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 lakh), Gurkeerat Singh (50 lakh)
Gujarat Titans Available Purse for 2023 IPL Auction
INR 19.25 crore.
