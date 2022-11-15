IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Gujarat Titans made waves in their debut season in the Indian Premier League , showcasing their class from the word go and refusing to stop until they emerged as the champions. Led by the ever-enigmatic Hardik Pandya , the Titans topped the table with 10 wins in 14 games and then racked up two commanding victories over the Rajasthan Royals in the knockouts to cap off the title run. With their skipper in the form of his life, the Titans have all the reasons to be optimistic about replicating their success in the upcoming season.

A big blow to the franchise has been the loss of Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson who returned decent numbers last season and proved his class again at the recently concluded World T20. He, along with Afghan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, have made their way to the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the latter failing to feature in even a single game in the last campaign. Among Indians, Varun Aaron has been let go after he failed to impress in his two showings for the team last season, conceding runs at over 10 an over.

As for those retained, all eyes will once again be on X-factor Rashid Khan, valued at 15 crores, who with his baffling leg-spin and power hitting at the death has all the minerals to claim the title of the world’s best T20I player. However, one player that of late has looked to challenge him on that front is skipper Hardik Pandya himself, thus fittingly carrying the same value heading into the 2023 season. The onus will also be on Shubman Gill to perform up-top and dismiss concerns over his strike rate, given a stupendous price tag of 8 crores.