IPL 2023 | Kieron Pollard announces retirement to take over as Mumbai Indians batting coach

Pollard joined the Indians in 2010 following an intense bidding war and has since won seven trophies with the franchise, including five IPL titles and two Champions Trophies. He was particularly instrumental in their first success in 2013 where his contributions in the final against the Chennai Super Kings earned him the man of the match award. In 189 matches, Pollard accumulated a mammoth 3,412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32 while also scalping 69 wickets. He has an impressive 16 half centuries to his name, with a high score of 87* coming two years ago in 2021. He also sits fifth on the list for the most sixes in the competition with 223.