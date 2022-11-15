IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

The most notable name no longer a part of the KKR family is Pat Cummins, who decided to withdraw from the tournament considering a hectic international schedule. The pacer only featured in five matches last year as well and failed to impress but undoubtedly added great experience to a team stocked full of young pacers. Compatriot Aaron Finch has followed suit albeit his reasons being more personal, with the 2021 World T20 winning captain opting to spend time with his family. English wicketkeeper Sam Billings has decided to bid adieu as well in order to take part in the County season, as has Alex Hales after citing bubble fatigue last season. Among Indians, yet another wicket-keeper in Sheldon Jackson has been released after he failed to lock in his spot in the first XI last season while the experiment with Ajinkya Rahane has well and truly failed as the veteran departs, thus opening up a lot of slots for KKR to fill ahead of the new season.