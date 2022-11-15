IPL 2023 | Lucknow Super Giants squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Today at 6:46 PM
Lucknow Super Giants nearly went all the way in their debut season having assembled a squad choc-a-bloc with all-rounders in sync with global trends, capably guided by the hugely experienced Gautam Gambhir. With its core firmly in place, the outfit will be hoping to go a step further in 2023.
The auction table of Lucknow Super Giants featured a star-studded lineup in itself, comprising legendary Zimbabwean Andy Flower, two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir and an experienced Sanjiv Goenka management given their two-year stint with the Rising Pune Supergiants in the past. As expected, the unit did not disappoint in acquiring a team full of potential match-winners who duly delivered when the time came, comfortably escorting them to the knockout stages. There, they narrowly fell short against an explosive Royal Challengers Bangalore but can take confidence from a strong debut showing. With most of their pieces still in place, Lucknow has decided to more or less keep faith in the same bunch from last year with the aim of going all the way in 2023 under the leadership of KL Rahul.
Unsurprisingly, LSG have decided to get rid of the services of Manish Pandey after a terrible run of form in the previous season. Despite all his success under Gambhir for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the batter only managed 88 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 110 and was dropped from the starting lineup midway through the campaign.
Other players that were released by the franchise are Andrew Tye, Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem.
Indian vice-captain KL Rahul steals all the limelight when it comes to retained players, carrying a mind-boggling price tag of 17 crores. Having missed the last season, there will be a lot of expectations from the 7.5 crore-valued Mark Wood who could be a massive bargain given a stellar World T20 campaign. In Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crore) and Deepak Hooda (5.75 crore), Lucknow Super Giants have a couple of X-factor all-rounders who on their day can turn the game on their head and will be followed closely come the 2023 season.
Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players
KL Rahul (17 crore), Quinton De Kock (6.75 crore), Manan Vohra (20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (20 lakh), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crore), Deepak Hooda (5.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (8.25 crore), Kyle Myers (50 lakh), Karan Sharma (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (4 crore), Mark Wood (7.5 crore), Avesh Khan (10 crore), K Gowtham (90 lakh), Mohsin Khan (20 lakh), Mayank Yadav (20 lakh)
Lucknow Super Giants Released Players
Manish Pandey (4.60 crore), Andrew Tye (1 crore), Jason Holder (8.75 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (2 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (50 lakh), Evin Lewis (2 crore),
Lucknow Super Giants Available Purse for 2023 IPL Auction
INR 23.35 crore
