IPL 2023 | Lucknow Super Giants squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

The auction table of Lucknow Super Giants featured a star-studded lineup in itself, comprising legendary Zimbabwean Andy Flower, two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir and an experienced Sanjiv Goenka management given their two-year stint with the Rising Pune Supergiants in the past. As expected, the unit did not disappoint in acquiring a team full of potential match-winners who duly delivered when the time came, comfortably escorting them to the knockout stages. There, they narrowly fell short against an explosive Royal Challengers Bangalore but can take confidence from a strong debut showing. With most of their pieces still in place, Lucknow has decided to more or less keep faith in the same bunch from last year with the aim of going all the way in 2023 under the leadership of KL Rahul.