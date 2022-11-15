IPL 2023 | Mumbai Indians updated squad and release list

Today at 6:27 PM
The five-time champions had an IPL season to forget in 2022, winning only four games and finishing last on the table. Having parted ways with Kieron Pollard after 13 seasons, MI also decided to release Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mayank Markande ahead of the 2023 auction.
Ahead of the 2023 auction, MI have already made a move by trading Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore to further strengthen their bowling lineup that already includes Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.
MI has retained Suryakumar Yadav as he is one of the best T20 cricketers in world cricket at the moment. Also, they have retained Tilak Varma who finished with 397 runs from 14 innings at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02. Also, the team have backed Ishan Kishan ahead of the upcoming season.
MI Retained Players
Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Ishan Kishan (15.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (3 crore), N Tilak Varma (1.70 crore), Tim David (8.25 crore), Ramandeep Singh (20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (30 lakh), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Jofra Archer (8 crore), Mohammed Ashraf (20 lakh),
MI Released Players
Tymal Mills (1.5 crore), Riley Meridith (1 crore), Fabian Allen (75 lakh), Daniel Sams (2.60 crore), Sanjay Yadav (50 lakh), Arun Juyal (20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (1.8 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (1.3 crore), Mayank Markande (65 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (20 lakh), Basil Thampi (30 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (20 lakh), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)
MI Available Purse for 2023 Auction
20.55 Crore.
