IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Despite forming a star-studded squad at the last mega auction, Punjab Kings had a middling IPL 2022 under Mayank Agarwal’s leadership. As a result, the Punjab-based franchise have decided to release numerous regulars, including the former captain himself as well as Odean Smith and Sandeep Sharma.
With seven wins and as many defeats, Punjab Kings finished sixth on the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. Although they were highly lauded by many for their ultra-aggressive batting approach. Yet, considering a highly successful mega auction they had last year, they failed to live up to the expectations. Hence, they have decided to make a flurry of changes around Shikhar Dhawan, who could be appointed as their skipper next season.
Among the notable releases, Mayank Agarwal, their former skipper, has been the major highlight. Agarwal had a forgettable IPL 2022, aggregating 196 runs in 13 outings at a strike rate of 122.5. Odean Smith, who was acquired by the franchise at INR 6 crore, did not have a memorable campaign either, taking six wickets in as many matches conceding 11.87 run an over.
Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, and Writtick Chatterjee were the other players who parted ways from the franchise.
Punjab Kings Retained Players
Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 crore), Nathan Ellis 75 (lakh), Atharva Taide 20 (lakh), Shahrukh Khan (9 crore), Liam Livingstone (11.50 crore), Odean Smith (6 crore), Rishi Dhawan (55 lakh), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 crore), Rahul Chahar (5.25 crore), Harpreet Brar (3.8 crore), Raj Angad Bawa (2 crore), Baltej Dhanda (20 lakh), Bhanu Rajapaksa (50 lakh),
Punjab Kings Released Players
Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee
Punjab Kings Available purse for the 2023 IPL Auction
INR 32.2 crore.
