IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals were a win away from a second IPL title but will nevertheless be satisfied with a great 2022 season where they looked comfortable throughout. However, a couple of key buys failed to fire and the franchise will be looking to rectify those shortcomings heading into the next season.
For a franchise that has lacked T20I specialists in crucial stages for the past few seasons, thus failing to make the knockouts three years running, the 2022 auction saw the Rajasthan Royals mount an incredible resurgence with a statement-making auction. The franchise ended up second on the table with nine wins and just five losses, eventually ending up in the final despite a loss in Qualifier 1. In Sanju Samson, the team found a leader worth looking up to and the fans afforded him the status of a cult hero but will now be keen to ensure the wicket-keeper batter leads them to their first title since 2008.
Rajasthan Royals have decided to let go of four big international names in Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Rassie van der Dussen, despite their accolades on the international stage. The latter duo were afforded just two and three chances respectively where they failed to seize the moment, as did Karun Nair who managed just 16 runs in two innings. Their release has now opened up a great chance for Rajasthan to reinforce their middle-order.
Other players that were released by the franchise are Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Shubham Garhwal and Tejas Baroka.
Coming over to the retentions, skipper Sanju Samson is the headline act valued at 14 crores but the focus will equally be on how the 10-crore-priced Jos Buttler performs having led England to the World T20 title recently. The pace duo of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Bould will need to step up once again if Rajasthan are to reciprocate their success, having proved good value for their price tags of 10 crore and 8 crore respectively last season by scalping an impressive 35 wickets combined.
Rajasthan Royals Retained Players
Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (8.25 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 crore), Riyan Parag (3.8 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (5 crore), Trent Boult (8 crore), Prasidh Krishna (10 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 crore), KC Cariappa (30 lakh), Navdeep Saini (2.6 crore), Obed Mccoy (75 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (20 lakh), Dhruv Jurel (20 lakh), Tejas Baroka (20 lakh), Kuldeep Yadav (20 lakh),
Rajasthan Royals Released Players
Jimmy Neesham (1.5 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (1.5 crore), Karun Nair (1.4 crore), Rassie van der Dussen (1 crore), Daryll Mitchell (1 crore), Anunay Singh (20 lakh), Shubham Garhwal (20 lakh)
Rajasthan Royals Available Purse for 2023 IPL Auction
INR 13.2 crore
