IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

For a franchise that has lacked T20I specialists in crucial stages for the past few seasons, thus failing to make the knockouts three years running, the 2022 auction saw the Rajasthan Royals mount an incredible resurgence with a statement-making auction. The franchise ended up second on the table with nine wins and just five losses, eventually ending up in the final despite a loss in Qualifier 1. In Sanju Samson, the team found a leader worth looking up to and the fans afforded him the status of a cult hero but will now be keen to ensure the wicket-keeper batter leads them to their first title since 2008.