IPL 2023 | Royal Challengers Bangalore updated squad and release list

Today at 6:37 PM
An up-and-down season for the ever-inconsistent Royal Challengers Bangalore ended with their tame elimination in Qualifier 2 in 2022. The team has decided to stick with Glenn Maxwell, despite the injury concerns, while Sherfane Rutherford is the major player released from the squad ahead of auction.
After going on a three-match losing streak, RCB managed to win three of their last four games to sneak their way into the final four of IPL 2022. However, an abject performance in the second Qualifier against Rajasthan meant that their long-suffering fans’ wait for the ever-elusive trophy continued for at least one more year. RCB have, however, shown faith in their core for another IPL campaign.
While Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will shoulder the burden for the runs yet again, Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished second in the purple cap hunt, will be the X-factor in the bowling unit yet again. The biggest surprise, though, was the retention of Glenn Maxwell who could miss the entire season due to a fractured leg. Josh Hazlewood, who claimed 20 wickets at an average of 18.85 last season, will also continue to turn up for the franchise from Bangalore for yet another season.
Having traded away the rights to Jason Behrendorff a few days ago, the biggest decision made by RCB ahead of the auction was releasing Sherfane Rutherford from the squad. Apart from the West Indian, the Bangalore-based franchise also released four players including Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, and Sherfane Rutherford.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players
Virat Kohli (15 crore), Faf du Plessis (7 crore), Dinesh Karthik (5.5 crore), Anuj Rawat (3.4 crore), Mahipal Lomror (95 lakh),Suyash Prabhudessai (30 lakh), Finn Allen (80 lakh), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.4 crore), David Willey (2 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore), Harshal Patel (10.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 crore) Akash Deep (20 lakh), Karn Sharma (50 lakh), Siddharth Koul (75 lakh),)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Traded Players
Jason Behrendorff (75 lakh)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players
Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford
Royal Challengers Bangalore Available Purse for 2023 IPL Auction
8.75 crore
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.