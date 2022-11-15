IPL 2023 | Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

With only Rs 10 Lakhs in the purse, 23 slots filled and a disappointing finish last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) has preferred to completely change the outlook of the team. Kane Williamson, who was retained by the team at a price tag of Rs 14 Crores, had a terrible outing last season scoring just 216 runs from 13 innings at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 93.50. Having let go of their skipper, SRH are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming season and it will be interesting to see if they promote from within or buy a leader for their franchise at the auction.