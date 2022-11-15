IPL 2023 | Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and release list for 2023 Indian Premier League

Today at 6:34 PM
Having ended up short of the playoffs in 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to undergo a major overhaul to change things for them. Reviewing their performance in the last season, SRH have decided to release a host of players including Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, and Shreyas Gopal.
With only Rs 10 Lakhs in the purse, 23 slots filled and a disappointing finish last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) has preferred to completely change the outlook of the team. Kane Williamson, who was retained by the team at a price tag of Rs 14 Crores, had a terrible outing last season scoring just 216 runs from 13 innings at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 93.50. Having let go of their skipper, SRH are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming season and it will be interesting to see if they promote from within or buy a leader for their franchise at the auction.
Apart from Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, who was brought to the fold for Rs 10.74 crore last season, has also been released giving the team a bigger purse to rebuild the team this time around. Romario Shepherd was bought for Rs 7.75 Crores in the squad but he played only in three matches and considering the fact that he hasn’t played a significant role, the team has released him.
SRH have retained Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the kind of bowling performances they produced in the previous edition. Malik scalped 22 wickets from 14 games while Bhuvneshwar picked 12 wickets. With both retentions, SRH have ensured to continue with a strong bowling core for the upcoming season.
SRH Retained Players
Rahul Tripathi (8.5 crore), Aiden Markram (2.6 crore), Glenn Philips (1.5 crore), Abdul Samad(4 crore), Washington Sundar (8.75 crore), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 crore), T Natarajan (4 crore), Kartik Tyagi (4 crore), Marco Jansen (4.2 crore), Fazalhaq Farooqi (50 lakh)
SRH Released players
Kane Williamson (14 crore), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 crore), Priyam Garg (20 lakh), Jagadeesha Suchith (20 lakh), Romario Shepherd (7.75 crore), Saurabh Dubey (20 lakh), Sean Abbott (2.4 crore), R Samarth (20 lakh), Shashank Singh (20 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (75 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (50 lakh),
SRH Available Purse for 2023 Auction
INR 42.25 crore
