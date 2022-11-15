NZ vs IND | Great to see ‘exciting’ Finn Allen in New Zealand and expressing himself, lauds Kane Williamson

New Zealand will play three T20Is and three ODIs at home against India, starting on November 18 in Wellington. The Black Caps will have Kane Williamson in charge once again and will be keen to begin the series with a positive result after their recent semi-final defeat against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Although New Zealand failed to reach the final, they seemed a decent side throughout the tournament, topping Group 1 with superior net run rates than world champions England and Australia. Their most remarkable performance came in the tournament opener against Australia, where Finn Allen starred with the bat, scoring 42 off just 16 balls to set the platform before the Kiwis registered a thumping 89-run victory.

Ahead of the India series, Williamson highlighted Allen’s blistering cameo against Australia and went on praising the youngster. The Kiwi skipper is hopeful that Allen can keep up the good work and will play pivotal roles in New Zealand cricket in the future, similar to how Martin Guptill used to do.

"You mentioned that Australian game [New Zealand's T20 World Cup opener in Sydney] where he made an amazing contribution, and it went a long way in us getting ahead of the game. That's a real strength of his, it's natural for him in terms of how he plays."

"Being so young as well, you see so much potential and talent, and getting more cricket under his belt is only going to be more helpful to nurturing that and continuing his upward trend as a player. He's looking forward to this series as well. He certainly goes out with the intention of playing very aggressively and playing his game, has a lot of conviction in how he wants to go about it. It's been great to see and am sure that will continue."