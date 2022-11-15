NZ vs IND | India need to find other leaders alongside Hardik Pandya going ahead, opines Irfan Pathan

"I’m not saying that if you change the captain you change the result, if you go like that you’re not going to change the result. And with Hardik Pandya, you need to understand, we all need to understand, that he’s a fast bowling all-rounder. He has injury issues as well. What if he is your captain who is getting injured right before the World cup? And if you don’t have any other leader ready, you’ll be in a mess," Irfan said on a Star Sports show ‘Match Point’.