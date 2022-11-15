NZ vs IND | Trent Boult and Martin Guptill dropped, Adam Milne earns recall for ODIs

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against India from November 18 and two experienced campaigners, Trent Boult and Martin Guptill have been dropped from the squad. Adam Milne has earned a recall in ODIs as he will play the format after a gap of five years.

After bowing out in the semi final of the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand will host India in a white-ball series starting from next week. New Zealand Cricket have announced the squad for the series and Kane Williamson will continue to lead the outfit. Surprisingly, they have left out two experienced campaigners in the form of Trent Boult and Martin Guptill.

Guptill was a part of the team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup but his opening spot was taken by Finn Allen. Allen has provided blistering starts at the top and so Guptill will have to pull his socks to regain his place in the playing XI. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has stated that the team wants to give Allen experience of playing in ODIs against quality oppositions.

"The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out - that's just the nature of high performance sport. With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we're keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India,” Stead said in an official release.

Trent Boult opting out of the central contracts in August this year has played a part in his omission. The team have preferred players in the contracts list over him and Stead confirmed the same.

"When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that's been the case here. We're all aware of Trent's world class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others,” he explained.

Adam Milne has been included in both the ODI and T20I squads. He might play his first ODI after a span of five years. Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears were not in contention as a result of injuries whereas Henry Nicholls will replace Jimmy Neesham for the third ODI as the latter will prepare for his wedding.

The series will kick off with a T20I in Wellington and the other two T20Is will be played in Tauranga and Napier. With some of the senior players missing from the squad, Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I squad while Shikhar Dhawan will take the charge in ODIs for India.

