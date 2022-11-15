Reports | MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2023, may consider BCCI’s offer to work with Team India for T20Is

Today at 1:03 PM
As per the report by the Telegraph, MS Dhoni is set to retire from all forms of cricket after the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The report further highlighted that Dhoni may join the Indian team as one of the T20I support staff for bringing a ‘fearless brand of cricket’ to the side.
According to the Telegraph, MS Dhoni will hang up his boots after IPL 2023 and may join Team India’s coaching staff in some capacity to get success in the next T20 World Cup, to be played in 2024. The report mentioned that Rahul Dravid, India’s current head coach, may not consider taking charge in all three formats because it is ‘proving to be too demanding’.
“Dhoni is expected to retire from the game after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialized set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid," the Telegraph report read.
The BCCI is likely to appoint different coaches in different formats after England’s recent success at the T20 World Cup. England, since sacking Chris Silverwood, appointed Brendon McCullum at the helm for Tests, and Matthew Mott for the white-ball formats. The move worked as they have been yielding rich dividends across every format.
“There has been talking in the BCCI about including a Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring in the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket in ICC tournaments," the report added.
Dhoni, the T20 and ODI World Cup-winning captain, was appointed as the mentor of the Indian squad during the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.
