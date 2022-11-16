ICC World Cup 2023 | Labeling India as favourites on home soil is utter nonsense, states Michael Vaughan

Today at 12:27 PM
Michael Vaughan has mentioned that considering the Indian team favourites for the 2023 World Cup considering the advantage of home conditions is utter nonsense. Vaughan further backed England saying they will be the team to beat in the tournament and will dominate for next few more years.
With the T20 World Cup 2022 done and dusted, teams will now turn their attention to the ODI World Cup to be held in India next year. The hosts exited at the semi-final stage of the tournament but will look forward to making a comeback next year. India had won the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil and can recreate the moment next year as well. They are being considered favourites taking into account the advantage of home conditions but Michael Vaughan has a different view on it.
Vaughan has termed the possibility of India being favourites as utter nonsense and has backed England with their recent victory in the T20 World Cup.
"The next big ticket is to win the 50 over World Cup in India next year. They have good spin options and you have to put them down as favourites for that tournament as well. When the tournament starts people will have India as favourites on home soil. Utter nonsense. England will be the team to beat without any question and that is going to be the case for a few more years to come," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.
Ever since England changed their approach to white-ball cricket, they have dominated the marquee events. The team first won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and then topped it off with a victory at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Vaughan added that England should ensure that they continue to be on top of white-ball cricket in the coming years.
"What English cricket has to make sure now is we are at the forefront of white-ball cricket for years. Young players are now coming into a group that has won so much that it should feed down the system. At the top of it all is Jos Buttler, World Cup-winning captain at the first attempt. That is huge for him," he added.
