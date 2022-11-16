ICC World T20 | Lot of question have probably been left unanswered about South Africa’s performance, admits Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell has claimed that a lot of questions regarding South Africa’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 have been left unanswered after their group stage exit. Parnell further stated that he has at least two more years in him to serve the national side in the next two global events.

The T20 World Cup 2022 turned out to be another disappointment in ICC events for South Africa as they were knocked out after a defeat to the Netherlands in their final group stage fixture. The team bottled up chasing a target of 159 and lost the game in decisive moments despite being in a comfortable position.

Wayne Parnell played a key role in South Africa’s campaign taking five wickets from five matches at an economy of 6.37. Reflecting on the team's exit in the T20 World Cup, Parnell stated that a lot of questions have been left unanswered but they have to move on.

"It was good, personally. But, obviously, as a team, we stumbled. A lot of questions have probably been left unanswered. But you have to move on," Parnell told ESPNcricinfo on the sidelines of the SA20 launch.

The team will now prepare for the ODI World Cup next year to be held in India. Also, the T20 World Cup will be played in 2024 and so the team will have a couple of opportunities to remove the tag of chokers with their performance. Parnell believes that he has it in him to serve the national side in both the events.

"For me, the key is enjoying cricket. There was a stage where I didn't probably enjoy that much. It probably showed a little bit on the field," Parnell said. "But, over the last five-six years, I have sort of really enjoyed my cricket, I have enjoyed [playing with] different teams, adding values on and off the field. So, 2023, why not? And then 2024, why not?,” he remarked.

Parnell was the first former Kolpak player to be recalled to South Africa’s national side after the system ceased to exist and has been regular in white-ball setup since November 2021. The all-rounder has experience of playing across various leagues and will now appear for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. He also shared his excitement ahead of the tournament.

"Very excited. It's long overdue. Everyone is really buzzed about it. Everyone can't wait for the first game, obviously, it's going to be a great Cape derby, I am also looking forward to Pretoria Capitals' first game as well,” he explained.