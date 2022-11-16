NZ vs IND | Depth of India’s talent pool is second to none, remarks Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has praised the talent pool of the Indian team ahead of the white-ball series saying they have plenty of superstars in the squad. Williamson also hoped that Trent Boult will once again play for the national side in the future after being dropped from the ODIs and T20Is.

India and New Zealand, who ended up with a semi final finish in the T20 World Cup 2022, are now gearing up for a white-ball series between them. India will miss senior players with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being rested for the series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in ODIs while Hardik Pandya will take the charge in T20Is. Also, they have preferred giving youngsters an opportunity to perform against a top notch side.

Ahead of the series, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has praised the Indian team saying there are plenty of superstars in the team and the depth of the talent pool is incredible.

"Their side has been busy. It is natural that not everyone can do everything. Their depth is second to none. I have seen the talent these players have and there are plenty of superstars in that team," Williamson stated during a media interaction, reported ANI.

Trent Boult had requested New Zealand cricket to release him from central contract in August this year to spend time with his family and be available for other domestic leagues. As a result, other players included in the list of central contracts are preferred over him in the selection. Also Boult’s decision means that he will have a reduced role for the national side according to the availability. Williamson hoped that Boult will return for the national team soon as he has been a world-class player.

"Trent Boult has been a world-class player for us. He has been a huge part of our team. Hopefully, we will see him in New Zealand colours again. But it is a moving landscape, you make different decisions throughout your career," said Williamson in a media interaction ahead of the first match,” he opined.

The two opponents will face each other in January next year too as New Zealand will tour India for a white-ball series.