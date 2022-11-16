NZ vs IND | Will need to cope with disappointment of T20 World Cup like professionals, comments Hardik Pandya

Today at 10:42 AM
Hardik Pandya has stated that the team needs to cope up with their defeat in the semi final of the T20 World Cup 2022 like professionals and move on. Hardik further added that the team needs to recognise their mistakes and rectify them as New Zealand will pose a tough challenge for the Indian team.
Despite being considered as one of the strong contenders for the title, India produced a semi final finish in the T20 World Cup 2022. The team suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the knockout game by 10 wickets. Chasing a target of 169, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made a mockery of the Indian bowlers completing the chase in 16 overs. The Men in Blue will now face New Zealand in a white-ball series starting from November 18. Hardik Pandya will lead the team as a few senior players will take rest.
Ahead of the series, Hardik has remarked that they need to move on from the disappointment in the World Cup and rectify their mistakes to beat a tough opponent like New Zealand.
"There is a disappointment of the T20 World Cup, but we are professionals. We need to cope with it the way we cope with our success and move forward, look to get better and rectify the mistakes we made. They have always put on a show and challenge you as a team," said Hardik to the media ahead, reported ANI.
The series will also provide an opportunity to youngsters to prove their worth with performances. It will be held from November 18 to 30 and will contain three T20Is and as many ODIs.
