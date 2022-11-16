WATCH | Kane Williamson's quick hands and witty quip warn India of upcoming challenge in hilarious incident

The video showcases the two captains stood in the Wellington harbour facing strong winds with the trophy for the series kept in front of them on a pedestal. As the two prepare for the shoot to start, a furious gust blows away the temporary stand and the trophy along with it as it seems doomed for the floor. However, Williamson's quick reflexes see him catch hold of the trophy right under Pandya's nose before the Indian has even realized what just occurred. To cap off his impressive instincts, Williamson quickly blurted out, "I'll have that!" well and truly signifying the Black Caps' intention for the encounters.