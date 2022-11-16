WATCH | Kane Williamson's quick hands and witty quip warn India of upcoming challenge in hilarious incident

Today at 3:49 PM
Kane Williamson has already staked his claim on the T20I series trophy against India during a promotional photoshoot involving fellow skipper Hardik Pandya. The Kiwi captain showed great instincts to save the trophy amidst strong winds and had a witty remark ready to send everyone into splits.
Following exits in the semi-final stage of the World T20 Down Under, New Zealand and India are all set to take part in a three-match T20I series in the former's backyard with the first encounter scheduled for Friday in Wellington. While the Kiwis have opted for a full-strength squad bar Trent Boult, the Men in Blue will be fielding a second-string lineup featuring Hardik Pandya as the skipper.
The all-rounder from Baroda was recently involved in promotional activities for the series alongside his counterpart Kane Williamson and during a photo shoot, the latter became the protagonist of a hilarious incident further endearing the fans with his personality.
The video showcases the two captains stood in the Wellington harbour facing strong winds with the trophy for the series kept in front of them on a pedestal. As the two prepare for the shoot to start, a furious gust blows away the temporary stand and the trophy along with it as it seems doomed for the floor. However, Williamson's quick reflexes see him catch hold of the trophy right under Pandya's nose before the Indian has even realized what just occurred. To cap off his impressive instincts, Williamson quickly blurted out, "I'll have that!" well and truly signifying the Black Caps' intention for the encounters.
The remark was enough to send everyone present there into splits, including Pandya and made for great viewing for the fans.
"I'll have that!" 🙌 🏆 #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/KiQL8IkzUK— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 16, 2022
