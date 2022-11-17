AUS vs ENG | Twitter draws Ricky Ponting comparisons after Ashton Agar's rocket throw to run out Liam Dawson

Today at 12:23 PM
Fielding has become an important aspect in the modern era and teams emphasize on strengthening it with agile fielders in the squad. Ashton Agar highlighted the importance of having good fielders by producing a magical moment on the field with a throw good enough to make Ricky Ponting proud.
Batting first against Australia, Dawid Malan staged a recovery for England with a century after the visitors were reduced to 66/4. Malan seemed to be in pursuit of a big knock in Adelaide but was running out of partners at the other end. Liam Dawason walked in to bat after the fall of five wickets but the possibility of him building a partnership was cut short by a superb fielding effort from Ashton Agar featuring lightning quick work that awed spectators.
Cameron Greeen, bowling the 31st over, delivered one outside off and Liam Dawson stroked it square of the wicket. Ashton Agar who was stationed at deep backward point had no intention of letting the ball go past him. The all-rounder pounced on the Kookaburra rapidly and executed a rocket throw in one smooth action. Dawson, despite having talen a start as soon as he played the ball, was caught miles away from the crease courtesy of the magic from Agar and his throw hitting the bull’s eye.
The throw reminded fans of Australian legend Ricky Ponting and his heroic fielding antics, triggering Twitter to heap with praise for Ashton Agar’s commendable highlight play.
Nailed. It.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2022
"Ricky Ponting would have been proud of that" - @beastieboy07— SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) November 17, 2022
☄️ Liam Dawson stood no chance on Ashton Agar's arm
This going to make me watch Ricky Ponting run outs on YouTube now https://t.co/dysIgOv20S— Luke (@LukeBots) November 17, 2022
DIRECT HIT!!!— SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) November 17, 2022
Agar throws the stumps down on the pick-up and Dawson is well short!
"Ricky Ponting would have been proud of that."
England 6/158 in the 31st over. #AUSvENG
Shades of Ponting by Agar #AUSvENG— Average Dad (@screamsofdad) November 17, 2022
Punter-like #ausveng— Average Dad (@screamsofdad) November 17, 2022
Punter-like #ausveng— Average Dad (@screamsofdad) November 17, 2022
Is this @imjadeja in Aussie jersey????— 𝙰𝚖𝚒𝚝 /अमित (@Amit_raja12) November 17, 2022
Agar is on 🔥 in the field today 💯💯💯— A FAN OF DARCIE BROWN ❤️ (@vulcan_roman) November 17, 2022
Mate, you can't run on that. Good grief. Australia's fielders are sharp.— Rich Turner 💚 🇪🇺😷 (@richtmusic) November 17, 2022
