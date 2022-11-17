AUS vs ENG | Twitter draws Ricky Ponting comparisons after Ashton Agar's rocket throw to run out Liam Dawson

Cameron Greeen, bowling the 31st over, delivered one outside off and Liam Dawson stroked it square of the wicket. Ashton Agar who was stationed at deep backward point had no intention of letting the ball go past him. The all-rounder pounced on the Kookaburra rapidly and executed a rocket throw in one smooth action. Dawson, despite having talen a start as soon as he played the ball, was caught miles away from the crease courtesy of the magic from Agar and his throw hitting the bull’s eye.