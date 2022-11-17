 user tracker image

AUS vs ENG | Twitter draws Ricky Ponting comparisons after Ashton Agar's rocket throw to run out Liam Dawson

Ashton Agar dismissed Liam Dawson with a rocket throw

(Cricket Australia)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:23 PM

Fielding has become an important aspect in the modern era and teams emphasize on strengthening it with agile fielders in the squad. Ashton Agar highlighted the importance of having good fielders by producing a magical moment on the field with a throw good enough to make Ricky Ponting proud.

Batting first against Australia, Dawid Malan staged a recovery for England with a century after the visitors were reduced to 66/4. Malan seemed to be in pursuit of a big knock in Adelaide but was running out of partners at the other end. Liam Dawason walked in to bat after the fall of five wickets but the possibility of him building a partnership was cut short by a superb fielding effort from Ashton Agar featuring lightning quick work that awed spectators. 

Cameron Greeen, bowling the 31st over, delivered one outside off and Liam Dawson stroked it square of the wicket. Ashton Agar who was stationed at deep backward point had no intention of letting the ball go past him. The all-rounder pounced on the Kookaburra rapidly and executed a rocket throw in one smooth action. Dawson, despite having talen a start as soon as he played the ball, was caught miles away from the crease courtesy of the magic from Agar and his throw hitting the bull’s eye. 

The throw reminded fans of Australian legend Ricky Ponting and his heroic fielding antics, triggering Twitter to heap with praise for Ashton Agar’s commendable highlight play. 

Definately nailed!

RP would be proud!

Watch it Ponting!

Stumps down!

Shadow

Punter like!

Wow

Jadeja?

Real fire!

Can't run on that

