AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey overrules captain Pat Cummins' appeal to go for DRS

Today at 10:25 AM
Wicketkeepers play a crucial role in the teams taking decision when opting for reviews and captains rely on them as they have the best seat in the house to make a call. Alex Carey displayed his game awareness by predicting the trajectory of the delivery instructing Pat Cummins not to review LBW.
After their recent T20 World Cup win, England have shifted their focus on ODIs with the World Cup to be played next year. They were up against Australia in the first ODI but lost four wickets with just 66 runs on the board. The Australian bowlers were bowling in the right areas from the start but rather than their bowling Alex Carey’s accuracy to save a review was the moment which grabbed the attention of the fans.
Pat Cummins was bowling 10th over of the innings and Dawid Malan shuffled across the stumps to play the fifth ball. However, he missed the flick and the ball struck his pads. Cummins immediately appealed for the LBW and it also looked like a close call in real time. The bowler wanted to opt for review and asked wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his say on LBW.
Alex Carey correctly predicted that the ball is pitching outside leg as he was seen showing it with his hand gestures. The accuracy from wicketkeeper saved a DRS for the team and so they still had both their reviews intact by the end of 15 overs.
That was really close!
November 17, 2022
Carey just saved it!
November 17, 2022
Right
Alex Carey's guessed that RIGHT..— TheTreeOfLife (@RedRiverCries) November 17, 2022
Yes Junior.. That's what happened.
Totally correct
“Alex Carey guessed right” yep he did, and in doing so he was correct.— Old Sport Podcast (@OldSportPod) November 17, 2022
Gussed right!
“Alex Carey guessed right” yep he did, and in doing so he was correct.— Old Sport Podcast (@OldSportPod) November 17, 2022
Come On!
Come on Australia!#AUSvsENG #cricketTwitter— Mahfujul Hassan (@Mahfujul_18) November 17, 2022
Times change!
PJ Cummins is the 27th player to captain Australia in ODI cricket#AusvEng— Arthur_S (@allanholloway) November 17, 2022
Stop complaining
mark waugh still complaining even when pat cummins made the right call is just beautiful— Nelson Howard (@TheNelsyShow) November 17, 2022
Good one!
A really good spell by Pat Cummins..— 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) November 17, 2022
Great stuff!
Definitely 🙃— Zeus_Cricket (@Zeus_Cricket) November 17, 2022
And some great bowling by Cummins and Starc.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.