AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey overrules captain Pat Cummins' appeal to go for DRS

Alex Carey made an accurate DRS call against England

(Getty Images)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:25 AM

Wicketkeepers play a crucial role in the teams taking decision when opting for reviews and captains rely on them as they have the best seat in the house to make a call. Alex Carey displayed his game awareness by predicting the trajectory of the delivery instructing Pat Cummins not to review LBW.

After their recent T20 World Cup win, England have shifted their focus on ODIs with the World Cup to be played next year. They were up against Australia in the first ODI but lost four wickets with just 66 runs on the board. The Australian bowlers were bowling in the right areas from the start but rather than their bowling Alex Carey’s accuracy to save a review was the moment which grabbed the attention of the fans. 

Pat Cummins was bowling 10th over of the innings and Dawid Malan shuffled across the stumps to play the fifth ball. However, he missed the flick and the ball struck his pads. Cummins immediately appealed for the LBW and it also looked like a close call in real time. The bowler wanted to opt for review and asked wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his say on LBW. 

Alex Carey correctly predicted that the ball is pitching outside leg as he was seen showing it with his hand gestures. The accuracy from wicketkeeper saved a DRS for the team and so they still had both their reviews intact by the end of 15 overs. 

