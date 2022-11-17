AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Ashton Agar awes spectators by turning fictional superhero stuff into non-fiction

Today at 12:47 PM
On some days, fielders can be sloppy in the field while on others they are at their absolute best, producing one moment to remember after another. Ashton Agar had a latter kind of day on Thursday when he followed up an amazing run out with a gravity defying fielding effort to leave spectators dazed.
England were successful in posting a competitive target against Australia in the first ODI at Adelaide, zooming to XXX after initial struggles. Dawid Malan was the protagonist for the visitors as he scored a well-calculated century. For the hosts, Adam Zampa contributed with three wickets but the vital contribution came from Ashton Agar who was prolific in the field.
Agar first produced a rocket throw to dismiss Liam Dawson but his best was still to come in the 45th over. Pat Cummins bowled a short delivery to centurion Dawid Malan and the batter pulled it towards mid-wicket where Agar was placed. The shot was going for a certain six but Agar then flicked on his superhuman fielding mode.
The all-rounder jumped with both his feet in the air, as if defying gravity, and pulled the ball inside the boundary ropes spectacularly before landing back on the ground. With the brilliant effort, Agar saved five possible runs and sent the spectators sitting near the boundary hoardings in awe. Twitteratis were quick to react to Ashton Agar’s brilliance in the field and showered him with heaps of praise.
Really Crazy!
That's crazy!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2022
Take a bow, Ashton Agar #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/FJTRiiI9ou
Spiderman
Agar is like spiderman today.— love and respect (@52WsSfyRH8Npn4j) November 17, 2022
Wow
November 17, 2022
Mind blowing
ASHTON AGAR 😮😮😮— Dilse ᴷⁿⁱᵍʰᵗᴿⁱᵈᵉʳ (@dilseKnight) November 17, 2022
Just Incredible
This has to be the best six saved. Have been many such cases but this is just incredible.— Mishra Ji🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@MishraJiCricket) November 17, 2022
Saved 5!
That 5 runs save costed them 300 & good over by Agar now.— Harsh (@imharshn) November 17, 2022
Flexible Man!
#AUSvENG— Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 (@VlogsShamoeel) November 17, 2022
Ashton Agar !!!!!
What a remarkable fielding. He saved a sure 6️⃣ by his flexible fielding. His fielding has 🔛 the game for 🇦🇺.
Simply insane!
What an effort from #Ashton_Agar at the edge of the fence. He leaps high and flicks the ball in the air before landing outside the circle. This is simply insane!! How on earth could someone do such an acrobatic stuff!!#AUSvENG— Ram777 (@Ramshadaziz1) November 17, 2022
Oh my word!
Oh my word, Ashton Agar. What fielding. At par with what Pooran did in the IPL #CricketTwitter— ParteekNotPrateek (@randomcricfacts) November 17, 2022
Vital save!
Ashton Agar with one of the greatest boundary saves against England. He has saved 5 runs which can prove to be vital in the end.#ENGvsAUS #cricketTwitter— M.Sudharshan (@msudh98) November 17, 2022
