AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Ashton Agar awes spectators by turning fictional superhero stuff into non-fiction

Ashton Agar left spectators in awe with spellbinding fielding heroics

(Cricket Australia)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:47 PM

On some days, fielders can be sloppy in the field while on others they are at their absolute best, producing one moment to remember after another. Ashton Agar had a latter kind of day on Thursday when he followed up an amazing run out with a gravity defying fielding effort to leave spectators dazed.

England were successful in posting a competitive target against Australia in the first ODI at Adelaide, zooming to XXX after initial struggles. Dawid Malan was the protagonist for the visitors as he scored a well-calculated century. For the hosts, Adam Zampa contributed with three wickets but the vital contribution came from Ashton Agar who was prolific in the field. 

Agar first produced a rocket throw to dismiss Liam Dawson but his best was still to come in the 45th over. Pat Cummins bowled a short delivery to centurion Dawid Malan and the batter pulled it towards mid-wicket where Agar was placed. The shot was going for a certain six but Agar then flicked on his superhuman fielding mode. 

The all-rounder jumped with both his feet in the air, as if defying gravity, and pulled the ball inside the boundary ropes spectacularly before landing back on the ground. With the brilliant effort, Agar saved five possible runs and sent the spectators sitting near the boundary hoardings in awe. Twitteratis were quick to react to Ashton Agar’s brilliance in the field and showered him with heaps of praise. 

Really Crazy!

Spiderman 

Wow

Mind blowing

Just Incredible

Saved 5!

Flexible Man!

Simply insane!

Oh my word!

Vital save!

