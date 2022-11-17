AUS vs ENG | Twitter Reacts to Australia cruising past England by 5 wickets while indulging in hilarious interaction with fans

Towards the end of the match, a fan was seen holding a placard requesting Warner for his shirt. Warner indicated to his teammates that he wasn’t wearing a t-shirt inside his sweatshirt. More humour was added to the interaction when Warner came up with a placard of his own saying ‘Get one off Marnus’ suggesting they should get the shirt from Marnus Labuschagne. The fans, not ones to backdown, then came up a placard requesting Marnus Labuschagne for a shirt, bringing a smile to everyone’s face in the dugout and ending with Warner beckoning the boys to collect their requested prize.