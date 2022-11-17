AUS vs ENG | Twitter Reacts to Australia cruising past England by 5 wickets while indulging in hilarious interaction with fans

Today at 5:16 PM
After disappointment in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Australia have started the ODI series against England in a positive manner beating their old rivals by five wickets. However, the fans stole all the limelight as they were involved in a hilarious exchange with Australian cricketers.
Australia shrugged off their Super 12 exit in the recent T20 World Cup and emerged as a strong outfit once again in an emphatic five-wicket win over England in the first ODI. Batting first, England posted a total of 287/9 courtesy of a century from Dawid Malan. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa scalped three wickets each.
The chase proved to be an easy task for the hosts as they got to the target in just 46.5 overs. David Warner and Travis Head provided an opening stand of 147 runs, the former topping the run charts for Australia with his knock of 86 runs. Steve Smith impressed too, scoring 80 runs including the winning boundary. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series but more than their performance the funny banter between fans and the duo of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne grabbed all the attention.
Towards the end of the match, a fan was seen holding a placard requesting Warner for his shirt. Warner indicated to his teammates that he wasn’t wearing a t-shirt inside his sweatshirt. More humour was added to the interaction when Warner came up with a placard of his own saying ‘Get one off Marnus’ suggesting they should get the shirt from Marnus Labuschagne. The fans, not ones to backdown, then came up a placard requesting Marnus Labuschagne for a shirt, bringing a smile to everyone’s face in the dugout and ending with Warner beckoning the boys to collect their requested prize.
Sweet moment
What a rollercoaster! #AUSvENG @davidwarner31 @marnus3cricket pic.twitter.com/gFnke3Gctw— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2022
Little fan!
November 17, 2022
Ask Marnus
November 17, 2022
Hopefully gets it!
David Warner has asked his young fan, who wants his shirt, to come over.#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/gezGqXbOg0— Samraat Maharjan (@MaharjanSamraat) November 17, 2022
Sweetest moment
Sweetest moment of the match #ENGvsAUS @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/cm7fWJQcAF— Peter Dust 🇳🇿🇦🇺 (Great Innings of Ross Taylor) (@PeterDust22) November 17, 2022
Big auction coming
Jos Buttler to Cameron Green said "Big auction is coming up". #cricketTwitter #AUSvsENG #RajasthanRoyals— The Third Man Cricket Show (@ThirdCricket) November 17, 2022
Cameron Green to Rajasthan Royals?
Hopefully gets one
I really hope one of the kids got a t shirt off one of the players!#AUSvsENG— Keyan Kramer (@KeyanKramer) November 17, 2022
Win by 6 wickets
Aussies 1 up in the series! 🇦🇺— Kopite Kiran (@ynwa_kiruu) November 17, 2022
Won by 6 wickets. Explosive start by Warnie and Head with Smith taking the whole match thereafter. #AUSvsENG
Top order stood!
The top order stood up tonight. 🙌🏼— Mick (@mick_h5) November 17, 2022
👏🏼🇦🇺🏏#AUSvsENG
WC reactions!
So if that #AUSvsENG match in T20 World Cup had not been washed out, England would not even have reached the semifinal?#T20WorldCup2022— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 17, 2022
Would have?
