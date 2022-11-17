 user tracker image

AUS vs ENG | Twitter Reacts to Australia cruising past England by 5 wickets while indulging in hilarious interaction with fans

David Warner scored half-century against England

(Cricket Australia)

AUS vs ENG | Twitter Reacts to Australia cruising past England by 5 wickets while indulging in hilarious interaction with fans

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:16 PM

After disappointment in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Australia have started the ODI series against England in a positive manner beating their old rivals by five wickets. However, the fans stole all the limelight as they were involved in a hilarious exchange with Australian cricketers.

Australia shrugged off their Super 12 exit in the recent T20 World Cup and emerged as a strong outfit once again in an emphatic five-wicket win over England in the first ODI. Batting first, England posted a total of 287/9 courtesy of a century from Dawid Malan. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa scalped three wickets each. 

The chase proved to be an easy task for the hosts as they got to the target in just 46.5 overs. David Warner and Travis Head provided an opening stand of 147 runs, the former topping the run charts for Australia with his knock of 86 runs. Steve Smith impressed too, scoring 80 runs including the winning boundary. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series but more than their performance the funny banter between fans and the duo of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne grabbed all the attention. 

Towards the end of the match, a fan was seen holding a placard requesting Warner for his shirt. Warner indicated to his teammates that he wasn’t wearing a t-shirt inside his sweatshirt. More humour was added to the interaction when Warner came up with a placard of his own saying ‘Get one off Marnus’ suggesting they should get the shirt from Marnus Labuschagne. The fans, not ones to backdown, then came up a placard requesting Marnus Labuschagne for a shirt, bringing a smile to everyone’s face in the dugout and ending with Warner beckoning the boys to collect their requested prize. 

