WATCH, AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to David Warner making stunned umpire Paul Wilson ‘surrender’ with his hands up

Warner, in full flow, pulled a short ball off Luke Wood towards square leg in the 13th over. There was a fielder stationed in the deep and the batting team only managed a single but the opener almost took out umpire Paul Wilson with his fiery stroke. The ball whizzed past Wilson, who showed great reflexes to dodge the Kookaburra as he lifted both his hands up in the air to tackle the white rock coming towards him at a rapid pace.