WATCH, AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to David Warner making stunned umpire Paul Wilson ‘surrender’ with his hands up

Umpires are usually seen as a passive part of proceedings in cricket and they rarely get a piece of the action while ruling decisions. However, umpire Paul Wilson got as close to the action as possible on Thursday against England as he dodged a ball whizzing past him played by David Warner.
After posting a target of 288, England’s bowlers were unable to restrict Australian batters from freeing their arms. Openers David Warner and Travis Head put up an opening stand of 147 runs for the hosts to place them in an advantageous position against the visitors while the umpires did a fine job, managing to give all correct decisions. However, Paul Wilson did something even more commendable during the innings and amused the spectators with his antics.
Warner, in full flow, pulled a short ball off Luke Wood towards square leg in the 13th over. There was a fielder stationed in the deep and the batting team only managed a single but the opener almost took out umpire Paul Wilson with his fiery stroke. The ball whizzed past Wilson, who showed great reflexes to dodge the Kookaburra as he lifted both his hands up in the air to tackle the white rock coming towards him at a rapid pace.
Once designated safe, Wilson indicated how close the ball crossed him by with a gesture of his hand running across the face. Warner spotted it and laughed along, imitating the gesture, turning a potentially dangerous incident into a humorous one for spectators.
Matrix Blocker! pic.twitter.com/IFKGWexoFV— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2022
