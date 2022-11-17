Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes launch new London cricket festival

Today at 6:31 PM
In a recent development, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan along with head coach Brendon McCullum and Test skipper Ben Stokes announced the launch of a new London-based cricket festival. It will take place at Gunnersbury Park in July next year featuring cricket-based activities.
Winning the T20 World Cup 2022, England proved their supremacy in the white-ball format. They became the first team to hold both white-ball titles concurrently after winning the 2019 ODI World Cup. The nurturing environment for the game in the nation has boosted its development and two former cricketers alongside a current skipper of the English team have launched the new London Cricket Festival. Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes announced the launch of the event which will be held in July next year.
The event will have live music, food and cricket-based entertainment with interactive challenges. In addition to the cricketers who launched the event, many past and present cricketers have confirmed their attendance including Moeen Ali, Mark Boucher and Isa Guha. Morgan shared his excitement about the event.
“The love and interest in the game has never been greater, and I’m excited and proud to be able to bring some of my friends together, to create an event that I hope will show the public what a fabulous sport cricket truly is, in all its various formats,” Morgan said.
The event has been scheduled between July 14 to 16 and will promote the sport on a larger scale.
