Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes launch new London cricket festival

Winning the T20 World Cup 2022, England proved their supremacy in the white-ball format. They became the first team to hold both white-ball titles concurrently after winning the 2019 ODI World Cup. The nurturing environment for the game in the nation has boosted its development and two former cricketers alongside a current skipper of the English team have launched the new London Cricket Festival. Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes announced the launch of the event which will be held in July next year.