Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur named in panel to review West Indies' dismal performance at World T20

The highest cricketing authority in West Indies has named a three-man panel to review West indies' performance at the 2022 ICC World T20. The committee will be chaired by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, a High Court judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and will feature West Indian legend Brian Lara alongside renowned coach Mickey Arthur as the other two members. Brian Lara is often regarded as the greatest batsman from the Caribbean in the modern era with over 20,000 runs to his name while Mickey Arthur's coaching resume boasts of having been in charge of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at different times in his career.