Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur named in panel to review West Indies' dismal performance at World T20

Cricket West Indies has announced a three-man panel to review the debacle at the recently concluded World T20 Down Under where the side failed to even make it past the first stage of the tournament. The two cricket experts that have been included in the panel are Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur
The highest cricketing authority in West Indies has named a three-man panel to review West indies' performance at the 2022 ICC World T20. The committee will be chaired by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, a High Court judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and will feature West Indian legend Brian Lara alongside renowned coach Mickey Arthur as the other two members. Brian Lara is often regarded as the greatest batsman from the Caribbean in the modern era with over 20,000 runs to his name while Mickey Arthur's coaching resume boasts of having been in charge of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at different times in his career.
Two-time champions West Indies had faced a shock exit in the group stages of the World T20 last month after losing to Scotland and Ireland while managing a solitary victory against Zimbabwe. This was the first time the Caribbean outfit had to play in the tournament's qualifiers stage. Their disappointing performance led to the immediate announcement of a performance review by Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt, who had particularly pointed out the team's T20 batting culture including the 'inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling' and 'untimely shot selections'.
"Emotion-based and knee-jerk type decisions have failed CWI repeatedly in the past. I am confident that this independent World Cup review process will produce findings and learnings that should be of great benefit to our cricket system going forward," Skerritt added after the announcement of the panel.
