Report | Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in sexual assault case on condition of not using social media and dating applications

Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been granted bail from Parklea jail in Sydney after being arrested from the Hyatt Regency hotel in the city on November 6. The cricketer was accused of sexual assault on four accounts after allegedly choking a woman he had met on Tinder and refusing to wear protection during intercourse despite not receiving consent. He had to post a surety of AUD 150,000 (INR 82 lakh) for the procedure along with the assurance that he not be using social media or any dating applications till the matter is awaiting trial.