Report | Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in sexual assault case on condition of not using social media and dating applications

As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been let go from jail 10 days after his arrest in Australia on charges of sexual assault. The all-rounder has been banned from using social media and dating websites as well as leaving the country until the case's hearing.
Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been granted bail from Parklea jail in Sydney after being arrested from the Hyatt Regency hotel in the city on November 6. The cricketer was accused of sexual assault on four accounts after allegedly choking a woman he had met on Tinder and refusing to wear protection during intercourse despite not receiving consent. He had to post a surety of AUD 150,000 (INR 82 lakh) for the procedure along with the assurance that he not be using social media or any dating applications till the matter is awaiting trial.
During the virtual session, Magistrate Janet Wahlquist made the judgement dismissing arguments of Gunathilaka being a flight-risk, stating an Australian citizen would be afforded bail under the same circumstances. The 31-year-old's passport has been seized by Australian authorities making it impossible for him to travel outside the country at least until the next hearing takes place on January 12.
Wahiquist further agreed with the counsel's argument that Gunathilaka could not trouble the alleged victim any further considering her anonymity and Gunathilaka's lack of intentions to promote hate towards her so far. The cricketer has been instructed to reside at a specific address and will need to report to the police everyday to ensure his bail stays intact.
