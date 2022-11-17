Watch | Steve Smith’s ‘I’m back baby’ remark leaves commentators in splits

Today at 3:58 PM
Steve Smith is one of the leading cricketers in the world and him playing in full flow is always a treat for the spectators. He always gallops the limelight with his batting performances but this time, Smith grabbed the attention with a hilarious comment which left even commentators in splits.
A few days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia were up against England in the first of a three-match ODI bilateral series in Adelaide on Thursday. Australia tinkered their squad according to the need of the format and Steve Smith, who played only a single game in the World Cup, made his way back into the playing XI. The talisman looked in great touch and at the time of writing was racing to his fifty by the end of 33 overs.
The Australian batter always amazes spectators with his skills holding the willow but this time he made the commentators laugh with a confident remark instead. Smith stitched a 53-run stand with David Warner which included a moment to cherish. As both the batters came to the middle of the pitch, Smith remarked ‘I’am back baby’ to his batting partner which left the commentators in splits.
I'm back, baby! #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/7pLXABkUQy— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2022
