Watch | Steve Smith’s ‘I’m back baby’ remark leaves commentators in splits

A few days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia were up against England in the first of a three-match ODI bilateral series in Adelaide on Thursday. Australia tinkered their squad according to the need of the format and Steve Smith, who played only a single game in the World Cup, made his way back into the playing XI. The talisman looked in great touch and at the time of writing was racing to his fifty by the end of 33 overs.