Abu Dhabi T10 League | Iftikhar Ahmed to play for Bengal Tigers in tournament’s upcoming edition

In a recent development, Bangla Tigers have announced that they will have the services of Iftikhar Ahmed in the coming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The 32-year-old Pakistani all-rounder, who recently enjoyed a decent T20 World Cup until he conceded 13 off five balls against Ben Stokes in the final, will join the franchise which will be captained by Shakib Al Hasan.
“A splendid hitter, a useful bowler, and with all his experience, Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed is coming to join Bangla Tigers,” captioned Bangla Tigers on social media while making the announcement on Thursday.
Iftikhar will play alongside his countrymate Mohammad Amir, who has been retained by the franchise since last year. Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, and Ben Cutting are the other notable players in the squad.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League will get underway on November 23 this year, and the final will be played on December 4. Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will host the tournament's all fixtures of the sixth edition.
