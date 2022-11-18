Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is right up there in terms of job satisfaction, writes Wasim Jaffer after Bangladesh-19’s triumph

Wasim Jaffer was all praise of Bangladesh’s Under-19 side after they remained unbeaten across all three formats in their recent tour in Pakistan. There, Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1, drew the T20I series 1-1, and drew the one-off four-day Test match to complete a stellar show altogether, arguably their youth’s greatest success thus far. Jaffer, notably, has been working as Bangladesh Under-19’s batting consultant since July, and it was expected to watch him glad after tremendous success.