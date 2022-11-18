Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is right up there in terms of job satisfaction, writes Wasim Jaffer after Bangladesh-19’s triumph

Today at 5:30 PM
Former India opener and Bangladesh U-19’s batting consultant Wasim Jaffer is delighted after his side remained unbeaten in Pakistan in their recently-concluded multi-format tour. In fact, the 44-year-old has mentioned that this success will be ‘right up there in terms of job satisfaction’.
Wasim Jaffer was all praise of Bangladesh’s Under-19 side after they remained unbeaten across all three formats in their recent tour in Pakistan. There, Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1, drew the T20I series 1-1, and drew the one-off four-day Test match to complete a stellar show altogether, arguably their youth’s greatest success thus far. Jaffer, notably, has been working as Bangladesh Under-19’s batting consultant since July, and it was expected to watch him glad after tremendous success.
‘Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is right up there in terms of job satisfaction. Proud of the boys on winning the ODI series 2-1, drawing the T20 series 1-1, and batting over a day to draw the only Test," Jaffer wrote on Twitter on Friday and went on praising the youngsters.
The 44-year-old, who was recently re-appointed as Punjab Kings’ batting coach, also thanked Cricket Pakistan for their hospitality.
“Thanks for looking after us @RamadaMultan @TheRealPCB #PAKvBAN,” he concluded.
