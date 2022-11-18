Going to change cricket a lot in USA and how people look at them in India, asserts Unmukt Chand

Today at 1:43 PM
Unmukt Chand is hopeful that the way the development is happening in his new country USA will surprise many of the Indians, who underestimate them. Chand, India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captain in 2012, announced his retirement from the sport in the country due to a lack of opportunity.
Unmukt Chand, who has a possibility to face India at the 2024 World Cup when the USA and West Indies will host the showpiece event, has claimed that America’s current developments with cricket are ‘more structured’ which will surprise many Indians when they get to know how good they are. In a recent conversation with BDCrickettime, Chand explained how they are gradually developing and working with more plans than before.
“Obviously when it comes to cricket, India has a hub of cricket where there are so many crickets happening every nook and corner. But America is just developing into a system. There's a lot of cricket happening in America also, but now it's more structured and it's getting better with the Major league also coming in next year. It's going to change a lot of things and how people look at them in Indian cricket. Yes, it's difficult to sort of get that amount of practice and all those things because the cities are not there too much. But it's increasing every other day and it's really getting better,” Chand told BDCrictime.
Further, Chand admitted he wished to have played for India, but it did not happen due to multiple reasons ‘behind the scenes’.
"You want to always play for your country whenever as a cricketer and I wish I could have played in India but obviously some things are not in your control. There are so many things that go on behind the scenes which also play a major role in you not playing for the country. I've had a good share playing India for quite some time and also leading India u-19 to victory in the World Cup. And I really take those good memories with me and want to create something big in America.” he added.
Chand, 29, has to serve three years in the USA to play for the country. His cooling-off period will end on February 24 next year, which means he is all set to play against India at the next T20 World Cup. He also represented Melbourne Renegades last year and has included his name in the draft list for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.