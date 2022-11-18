Going to change cricket a lot in USA and how people look at them in India, asserts Unmukt Chand

“Obviously when it comes to cricket, India has a hub of cricket where there are so many crickets happening every nook and corner. But America is just developing into a system. There's a lot of cricket happening in America also, but now it's more structured and it's getting better with the Major league also coming in next year. It's going to change a lot of things and how people look at them in Indian cricket. Yes, it's difficult to sort of get that amount of practice and all those things because the cities are not there too much. But it's increasing every other day and it's really getting better,” Chand told BDCrictime.