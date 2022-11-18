IND-W v AUS-W | India to play five T20Is versus Australia from December 9 at DY Patil, Brabourne Stadiums

Today at 8:26 PM
The BCCI on Friday confirmed that the Indian women will play five T20Is against Australia from December 9 onwards, and the fixtures will take place at DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. The series, which was announced in May, did not have fixed dates and venues until the announcement.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming senior women’s Australia tour of India. India is set to play 5 T20Is in the month of December in Mumbai," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a statement issued by the country's governing cricket body.
India and Australia last met at the final of the inaugural Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August this year. In that contest, Australia beat the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the final to win the gold medal.
🚨NEWS🚨: Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced. #TeamIndia is set to play 5⃣ T20Is in the month of December in Mumbai. #INDvAUS— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 18, 2022
