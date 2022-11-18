IND-W v AUS-W | India to play five T20Is versus Australia from December 9 at DY Patil, Brabourne Stadiums

Maharashtra’s DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium will host the five-match T20I series between India women and Australia women, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) announced the news on Friday. The first two T20Is will be played at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, on December 9 and 11 respectively, while the remaining three games will take place at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, on December 14, 17, and 20.