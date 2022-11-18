NZ vs IND | Selectors did right thing to call Shubhman Gill in the T20I side, proclaims Mohammed Kaif

With the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand abandoned due to rain, India will look forward to winning both the remaining games. Hardik Pandya will lead the team as Rohit Sharma will be resting for the series. Also, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are going to miss the series and so the young guns will have an opportunity to showcase their talent. One such youngster who has an opportunity to make a debut in the T20Is is Shubhman Gill.