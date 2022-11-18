NZ vs IND | Selectors did right thing to call Shubhman Gill in the T20I side, proclaims Mohammed Kaif

Today at 4:08 PM
Mohammed Kaif has backed Shubhman Gill for the ongoing series against New Zealand saying it was the right move from selectors to choose Shubhman Gill for T20Is against New Zealand. Kaif further added that the youngster has been in class for the last five to six months and in IPL 2022 as well.
With the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand abandoned due to rain, India will look forward to winning both the remaining games. Hardik Pandya will lead the team as Rohit Sharma will be resting for the series. Also, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are going to miss the series and so the young guns will have an opportunity to showcase their talent. One such youngster who has an opportunity to make a debut in the T20Is is Shubhman Gill.
Gill was impressive with his bat in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has backed him saying the BCCI made the right call to select him for the T20Is against New Zealand.
"He has been in class form over the last 5-6 months. He played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph. He has scored a lot of runs, and averages between 50-60 in first-class cricket. During this tour, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill. He only played in ODIs earlier but the selectors did the right thing to call him to the T20I side," Kaif said during a discussion on Sportskeeda.
After the first T20I was abandoned due to rain, the second game of the series was played on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
